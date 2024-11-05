Election 2024: Sartell City Election Results

Election 2024: Sartell City Election Results

Image Credit: Google Maps

SARTELL (WJON News) -- In the city of Sartell the two people elected to city council are Pat Lynch and Rustin Deters.

Lynch got 5,397 votes or 37 percent and Deters got 4,958 votes or 34 percent.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Finishing third was Marshall Grams with 3,986 votes.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Election 2024
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON