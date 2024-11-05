Election 2024: Sartell City Election Results
SARTELL (WJON News) -- In the city of Sartell the two people elected to city council are Pat Lynch and Rustin Deters.
Lynch got 5,397 votes or 37 percent and Deters got 4,958 votes or 34 percent.
Finishing third was Marshall Grams with 3,986 votes.
