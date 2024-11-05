Election 2024: St. Augusta City Results

Election 2024: St. Augusta City Results

(Photo: Lee Voss)

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- The mayor of St. Augusta is Jeffrey Schmitz.  He defeated Michael Zenzen 61 percent to 38 percent.  Schmitz received 1,267 votes and Zenzen received 805 votes.

There were two people running for two open seats on the St. Augusta city council Mark Skaalrud got 1,422 votes and Brent Genereux received 1,268 votes.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Election 2024
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON