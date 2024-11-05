Election 2024: St. Augusta City Results
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- The mayor of St. Augusta is Jeffrey Schmitz. He defeated Michael Zenzen 61 percent to 38 percent. Schmitz received 1,267 votes and Zenzen received 805 votes.
There were two people running for two open seats on the St. Augusta city council Mark Skaalrud got 1,422 votes and Brent Genereux received 1,268 votes.
