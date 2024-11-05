Election 2024: Minnesota House and Senate Races

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The race for House District 14B is separated by just a handful of votes.

The preliminary vote has incumbent DFLer Dan Wolgamott with 9,757 votes and Republican challenger Sue Ek with 9,729 votes. Wolagmott has 49.93 percent and Ek has 49.79 percent.

The 28-vote difference will trigger an automatic recount.

The other incumbents had a good night in the local Minnesota House Races. In District 13A Republican Lisa Demuth defeated DFLer Cindy Aho 75 percent to 25 percent. In District 13B incumbent Republican Tim O'Driscoll defeated DFL challenger Dusty Bolstad 68 percent to 31 percent. In House District 14A incumbent Bernie Perryman beat Democrat Abdi Daisane 56 percent to 43 percent.

The Democratic party has held just a six-vote majority in the the House for the past two years, the Republicans have to flip at least four seats to gain control. The race for House District 14B will go a long way in deciding which party has control.

The Democratic party will keep its slim majority in the State Senate. There was one special election for Senate District seat 45, which was an open seat. DFLer Ann Stewart has defeated Republican Kathleen Fowke 52 percent to 47 percent. Democrats will keep their one vote majority in the State Senate.

