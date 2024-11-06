Election 2024: Sauk Rapids-Rice Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The four incumbents have all held their seats in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district.
Ryan Butkowski got 22 percent, Samantha Dwyer got 21 percent, Mark Hauck also got 21 percent, and Tracy Morse got 20 percent.
A fifth candidate received 16 percent of the vote.
