Election 2024: Sauk Rapids-Rice Results

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The four incumbents have all held their seats in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district.

Ryan Butkowski got 22 percent, Samantha Dwyer got 21 percent, Mark Hauck also got 21 percent, and Tracy Morse got 20 percent.

A fifth candidate received 16 percent of the vote.

