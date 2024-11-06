Election 2024: Sartell-St. Stephen Results
SARTELL (WJON News) -- In the race for the Sartell-St. Stephen school board the top vote-getter was Chelsea Thielen with 19 percent, second was Tricia Meling with 18 percent, and third was Matthew Moehrle with 17 percent.
They also have been elected to the board. Three other candidates were running for that race.
