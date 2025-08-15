ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Work on Lincoln Ave in St. Cloud continues to progress, and starting on Monday, another section of the street will close to through traffic.

The next phase of the project will close Lincoln Avenue between Highway 23 and East St. Germain Street.

A new detour route will be in place for the new section of the construction zone. Detour and business access signage will be posted to guide traffic to their destinations, but all through traffic will need to use the detour.

The city of St. Cloud is reminding drivers that it is an active construction zone with uneven or rough road conditions.

The entire project is scheduled to continue through late October.

