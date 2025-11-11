Expect Delays on 5th Avenue South Due to Utility Upgrades

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Utility work will hamper traffic in south St. Cloud for the next week and a half.

The city of St. Cloud says 5th Avenue South has planned utility work happening between 3rd Street South and Ramsey Place. The work will require traffic to operate under a lane shift, although traffic will be maintained in both directions.

There is no parking inside the work zone until the project has been completed by the end of Wednesday, November 26th.

