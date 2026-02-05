ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A road extension project in South St. Cloud that has been in the planning stages for years can now move forward.

The federal transportation bill signed by President Trump this week has $7-million earmarked to extend Heatherwood Road to the I-94 Business Park.

St. Cloud City Administrator Tracy Hodel says Heatherwood Road currently ends just past the Amazon warehouse, and this 1.5-mile extension will help ease congestion at the I-94/County Road 75 interchange...

We have a lot of congestion in the McStop area, the interchange on I-94/County Road 75. You'll notice a lot of heavy freight vehicles that are using that interchange there, and it's pretty congested. We have a lot of capacity at the Opportunity Drive/I-94 interchange.

Hodel says the $13-million project includes the extension of the Beaver Islands Trail where it will connect with the trail along County Road 75, closing a significant gap for users.

The project is expected to begin in late 2027 and continue through the 2028 construction season.

