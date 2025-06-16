St. Cloud East Side Community Outpost Ribbon-Cutting on Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is inviting members of the community to a ribbon-cutting event to highlight the grand opening of the East Side Community Outpost and improvements to 10-10 Park.

The Outpost, located in 10-10 Park, will house multi-agency support teams, community programs, and recreational outreach.

Upgrades to 10-10 Park, Centennial Park, and Haws Park were paid for through the 2022 Park Levy approved by voters.

Some of the improvements at the parks include new playground equipment, a splash pad, expanded green space, lighting, and ADA accessible features.

The ribbon-cutting event will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at 10-10 Park, located at 1114 9th Avenue SE.

Mayor Jake Anderson and other officials will make remarks, followed by informal tours of the Community Outpost.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?