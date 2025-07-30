Lincoln Avenue Traffic Changes Start Thursday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some changes are coming to a southeast St. Cloud Road construction project.

Starting Thursday, Lincoln Avenue Southeast will be closed to through traffic from Highway 23 to 7th Street Southeast as the work progresses.

There are no changes to the detour as the work extends farther north on Lincoln Avenue.

Access remains available for those who live, work, or shop in the work zone.

The closure is expected to continue through late October when the project is completed.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard From woven lawn chairs to squeaky clotheslines, this photo gallery will take you back to a time of simple adventures, small chores, and sweet summer memories of Grandma and Grandpa's backyard. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz