Lincoln Avenue Traffic Changes Start Thursday in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some changes are coming to a southeast St. Cloud Road construction project.
Starting Thursday, Lincoln Avenue Southeast will be closed to through traffic from Highway 23 to 7th Street Southeast as the work progresses.
There are no changes to the detour as the work extends farther north on Lincoln Avenue.
Access remains available for those who live, work, or shop in the work zone.
The closure is expected to continue through late October when the project is completed.
