More Lane Restrictions Are Impacting Traffic on 3rd Street North

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- More traffic changes are happening on 3rd Street North in St. Cloud and Waite Park.

Westbound traffic on 3rd Street will be reduced to one lane from 33rd Avenue North to Highway 15, effective immediately.

Drivers should be aware that the lane closures will shift from the inner lane to the outer lane at times.

Traffic changes are also continuing along 3rd Street west of St. Cloud into Waite Park.

The construction and traffic shifts will continue through early August.

