Utility Work on 22nd Street South in St. Cloud Will Delay Traffic

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Utility work will cause some traffic headaches for a south St. Cloud neighborhood starting Monday.

Flaggers will be on hand to direct traffic on 22nd Street South. The work zone is between Oak Grove Road and Cooper Avenue South.

Flagging will be limited to the active work zone whenever possible.

The contractor will try to minimize traffic impacts as much as possible, but delays may occur.

The work will continue until early November.

