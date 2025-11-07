East St. Cloud’s Lincoln Avenue Road Project Nears Completion
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A major road construction project in East St. Cloud is wrapping up with only a few minor finishing touches remaining.
The Lincoln Avenue road reconstruction project began in June and included a new water main and sewer on the southern part of the project, force main work, and resurfacing on the northern end.
The project work zone was from 7th Street Southeast to the northern city limits and included new sidewalks between 7th Street and East St. Germain, a center turn lane, and improved pedestrian safety.
The $4.2-million project had been delayed a year until the Highway 10 and Highway 23 road construction project could be completed first.
