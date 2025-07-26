A Fresh New Coffee Spot Is Coming To St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Coffee lovers will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix in St. Cloud. A Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee will be opening outside of Crossroads Center at 4101 West Division Street. The new coffee shop will be located next door to Caribou Coffee across the parking lot from JCPenny and on the opposite side of Division Street from Best Buy.
How long has 7 Brew Coffee been around, and how many stores does it have?
The sign near the new building does not list an opening date but says it is now hiring, and you can apply for the St. Cloud Store on the company’s website. Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee got its start in Arkansas in 2017 with 7 original varieties. It now has over 330 locations in 32 states with a wide assortment of beverages. St. Cloud will be its third location in Minnesota, with one in Bemidji and another new location in Moorhead, which opened in April.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman