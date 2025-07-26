Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Coffee lovers will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix in St. Cloud. A Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee will be opening outside of Crossroads Center at 4101 West Division Street. The new coffee shop will be located next door to Caribou Coffee across the parking lot from JCPenny and on the opposite side of Division Street from Best Buy.

How long has 7 Brew Coffee been around, and how many stores does it have?

The sign near the new building does not list an opening date but says it is now hiring, and you can apply for the St. Cloud Store on the company’s website. Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee got its start in Arkansas in 2017 with 7 original varieties. It now has over 330 locations in 32 states with a wide assortment of beverages. St. Cloud will be its third location in Minnesota, with one in Bemidji and another new location in Moorhead, which opened in April.

