St. Cloud Officials Lobbying For Transportation Projects in D.C.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, City Administrator Matt Staehling and the CEO of Metro Bus Ryan Daniel spent some time in Washington D.C. this week. The 3 were in the nation's Capitol to lobby for funding for a number of projects they are looking for Federal funding for including the Mississippi River crossing project on the south side of St. Cloud on 33rd Street South where a new bridge would be constructed to help alleviate traffic on the south side of the city offering a southern connection with Highway 10.

Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall. He says this project has been a part of the area planning organization for quite awhile. Kleis says they've received Federal planning money for this already. He says the cost of roads and bridges have gone up considerably and aren't going down. Kleis indicates he had a chance to meet with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Tom Emmer.

Kleis indicates other projects they are lobbying for include workforce housing and advocating for infrastructure growth and new housing. He says the waste water pipes need maintenance and there is a significant cost associated with this and the city would like Federal money for it.

During the program today Kleis took phone calls and emails from residents addressing many concerns involving roads and upcoming projects.

If you'd like to listen to the 2-part Radio Show with Mayor Kleis it is available below.