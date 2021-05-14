St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a radio town hall meeting. Kleis says concerned citizens living in the southeast side of St. Cloud have requested a stop sign on Killian Boulevard SE near Clemens Gardens to slow down traffic. Kleis says the city is looking into this concern as they do with any concern coming from the community. We had a listener requesting the posting of the 30 mile per hour speed limit sign on that stretch of road during today's program. Kleis says any unmarked speed limit in town is 30 miles per hour and there is no need to post. Kleis says he has also received residents in the Killian neighborhood not wanting a stop sign installed. Kleis says this issue will be addressed by the city council. Listen to today's town hall meeting.

Mayor Kleis indicated that the only portion of the old Tech High School building that is being converted to the new City Hall that will be torn down is the West wing that they can use that property for parking as for the main entrance. He says the gym and cafeteria will remain standing but they have no plans to use those portions of the building at this time. The city will assume ownership of Clark Field from the school district at some point with the end of the year being a possibility. Clark Field would become a city park. Kleis says no play equipment will be added to the facility but work will need to be done to rock to ensure safety on the site before it can be opened to the public.

Mayor Kleis joins me on WJON for Radio Town Hall meetings every other Friday from 8:10-8:50 on WJON. His next appearance will be May 28.

Get our free mobile app