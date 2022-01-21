Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Red Lake man accused of shooting two men has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-one-year-old Brennon Sayers pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, Sayers was arguing with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside a home in the Ponemah area of the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Records show the first victim came out of his home and began telling Sayers to stop arguing and fighting with his girlfriend. The second victim was walking down the road and noticed the encounter between Sayers and the first victim begin to escalate.

Court records show Sayers then pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting a both victims as they ran for cover. Both victim's were struck by gunfire.

Sayers fled the area and was found several hours later at his mother's home.

He will be sentenced on June 13th.