Two Plead Guilty to Illegally Buying and Selling Nearly 100 Guns

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people have pleaded guilty to illegally buying and selling dozens of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday 34-year-old Sarah Elwood and 31-year-old Jeffrey Jackson of Crystal pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms.

Court records show between May 2020 and May 2021, they bought almost 100 firearms from various licensed companies. According to their pleas, Elwood went to the dealers and bought the firearms, while Jackson arranged the cash sales of the weapons.

Authorities say only 17 of the 97 firearms purchased and sold by Elwood and Jackson have been recovered either at crime scenes or in the possession of people who are not legally allowed to own firearms.

As part of their pleas, four other charges were dropped. Elwood and Jackson could face up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Another person charged in the straw-purchasing conspiracy, 22-year-old Geryiell Walker, has pleaded not guilty.

