St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally possessed a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Marquese Redmon pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records show in July 2022, Minneapolis police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 4th Street North. As part of the investigation, authorities watched surveillance video recorded before and after the incident.

According to the documents, the video showed Redmon holding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended drum magazine prior to the gunfire. According to the criminal complaint, he is also shown on video exiting an SUV after the shooting, being handed the gun by the driver, running away from the vehicle, and discarding the gun.

Records show Redmon has several prior felony convictions in Ramsey County and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition at any time.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.