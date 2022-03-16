St. Paul Man Third to Plead Guilty in Straw Purchasing Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- A third person has pleaded guilty for his role in a scheme to illegally buy and sell dozens of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday, 22-year-old Geryiell Walker of St. Paul pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the making of false statements during the purchase of firearms.

Court records show between May 2020 and May 2021 Walker, along with co-defendants 34-year-old Sarah Elwood and 31-year-old Jeffrey Jackson of Crystal, bought almost 100 firearms from various licensed companies. According to the documents, Elwood went to the dealers and bought the firearms, while Jackson and Walker arranged the cash sales of the weapons.

Authorities say only 18 of the 97 firearms purchased and sold by the group have been recovered either at crime scenes or in the possession of people who are not legally allowed to own firearms. The other 79 have not been located.

In December, Elwood and Jackson also pleaded guilty on one count each. All three could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A sentencing hearing for Walker has been scheduled for July.

