Suspect in Custody in Fatal Stabbing in Clearwater County

BAGLEY, Minn. (AP) _ Sheriff's officials say a suspect has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in northern Minnesota.

The crime occurred at a home in the Clearwater County community of Bagley about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers initially arrived on the scene for a medical emergency and domestic dispute and found an individual who was uncooperative and then ran away.

A short time later, officers heard a woman yelling in a nearby house and found the person who fled struggling with her.

Authorities say officers tried to taser the attacker, but assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman before running away.

The suspect was arrested several hours later.