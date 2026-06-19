Counties Along I-94 Brace for Possible Severe Weather
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor.
Scattered showers and storms are expected late this afternoon and evening, some may be strong to severe.
The area of focus will be along and north of the I-94 corridor. The strongest storms may contain hail and strong winds.
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Friday and includes Benton, Douglas, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties, among others.
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Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF