Loneliness and depression are often linked together. Rejuv Medical Licensed Professional Counselor Liz Reihm joined me on WJON is breakdown the warning signs and treatments.

Loneliness and Depression

Reihm says loneliness can lead to depression which results in isolation and can cycle out of control. She says loneliness happens when our social connections are not meeting our emotional needs. Reihm explains loneliness can even happen in a crowed room as it is based on the connection you are having. She indicates retirement and widowhood are big drivers for loneliness with the older population. Reihm says challenges with technology can also be a challenge for older individuals fighting loneliness and based on that, can fall into more isolation.

Treatment

To counteract a person's loneliness, invite that person to events, contact them often or come up with a plan where someone is in contact with them on a regular basis. Other ways to counteract loneliness is to join a group, get a hobby, and adopt a pet. Reihm says pets can be great companions for individuals who live alone and recently lost a loved one.

Support

Reihm says support groups are available in many communities that bring individuals together who are going through some of the same challenges. If you are looking for help with grief the following links could be helpful... griefshare.org and griefshare.org/find. If you'd like assistance from Rejuv Medical contact them.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Liz Reihm, click below.