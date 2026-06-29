COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- We are learning more information about the deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend in Cold Spring.

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Catholic Charities President/CEO Aaron Fisk has released a statement saying the incident happened at the Catholic Charities Cold Spring residential home. The person who died is one of their employees.

Fisk says they are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and regulatory agencies, who are still investigating what happened. Because it is an ongoing investigation, Catholic Charities cannot share additional details. They say safety and the well-being of both those they serve and their staff are their highest priority.

They have taken steps to support the residents and staff connected to the home, and they are conducting an internal review.

Read More: Stabbing Incident In Cold Spring Leaves One Dead, Suspect In Custody |

The Cold Spring-Richmond Police Department says they received a report at about 8:30 p.m. of an assault in the 400 block of 8th Avenue North. When Officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. First Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man at the home was taken into custody and is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges.