ALBANY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Albany.

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The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. A vehicle driven by 77-year-old Dianne Quandt of Morris was westbound on Interstate 94 and exited into Albany. Quandt then attempted to get back on I-94. A second vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Paula Keck of Albany, was southbound on Highway 238 about to turn onto eastbound I-94, when they collided.

Keck was taken to Morris Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Quandt was not hurt.