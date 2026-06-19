Injuries Reported In Albany Crash On Interstate 94
ALBANY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Albany.
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The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. A vehicle driven by 77-year-old Dianne Quandt of Morris was westbound on Interstate 94 and exited into Albany. Quandt then attempted to get back on I-94. A second vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Paula Keck of Albany, was southbound on Highway 238 about to turn onto eastbound I-94, when they collided.
Keck was taken to Morris Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Quandt was not hurt.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins