ST. PAUL (WJON NEWS) -- Enrollment across the Minnesota State system of 33 colleges and universities remained stable overall for the start of the 2026-2027 academic year.

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Enrollment data show total headcount increased slightly to 172,879 students, up 535 students from fall 2025. There is a 1,724-student increase at the system's 26 colleges with a 1,189-student decrease at its seven universities.

Minnesota colleges enrolled 118,429 students, an increase of 1.5 percent. Universities enrolled 54,450 students, a decline of 2.1 percent.

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University

The System's University Numbers

Five of the seven universities saw enrollment declines, with Minnesota State-Mankato down 763 students, St. Cloud State down 504, Metropolitan State down 265, Southwest Minnesota State down 238, and Bemidji State down 52.

The two schools with higher enrollment are Winona State up 362 students and Minnesota State-Moorhead up 271.

Minnesota State-Mankato remains the largest university in the system at just under 15,000 students, St. Cloud State remains the second biggest at just over 9,100 students, and Southwest Minnesota State has 8,300 students.

Undergraduate transfer enrollment is up over six percent this fall at St. Cloud State University. St. Cloud State has opened new spaces this year to support transfer students on campus and at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, along with investing in new transfer admissions and recruitment staff.

Dr. Maria Wright, associate vice president of enrollment management.

“We want to be the most transfer-friendly university in the state.”

Minnesota State-Mankato -763 (14,958) -4.9%

St. Cloud State -504 (9,142) -5.2%

Metropolitan State -265 (6,772) -3.8%

Southwest Minnesota State -238 (8,300) -2.8%

Bemidji State -52 (4,061) -1.3%

Minnesota State-Moorhead +271 (4,685) +6.1%

Winona State +362 (6,532) +5.9%

SCSU headcount was down about five percent from 2025. In order to close a larger projected gap, the University released a statement saying it established an enrollment operations workgroup to identify and address barriers preventing students from enrolling, returning or completing their registration.

SCTCC SCTCC

The System's College Numbers

Fifteen of the 26 colleges in the system have higher enrollment this fall, including St. Cloud Technical & Community College, which is up by eight students, growing from 4,185 to 4,193 students.

The school with the biggest enrollment increase is Normandale Community College with 585 more students.

The college with the biggest decline is Minnesota West Community & Technical College with an enrollment drop of 338 students.

Top five enrollment increases

Normandale Community College +585 students (12,716) +4.8%

Alexandria Technical & Community College +514 (4,334) +13.5%

Central Lakes College +357 (4,469) +8.7%

Hennepin Technical College +331 (5,227) +6.8%

Minnesota State Community & Technical College +322 (6,247) +5.4%

Top five enrollment declines

Minnesota West Community & Technical College -338 (3,339) -9.2%

Century College -303 (8,705) -3.4%

Rochester Community & Technical College -196 (5,309) -3.6%

North Hennepin Community College -139 (5,424) -2.5%

Saint Paul College - 124 (5,560) -2.2%