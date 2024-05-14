Man Hospitalized, Four Arrested After Alleged Robbery

Man Hospitalized, Four Arrested After Alleged Robbery

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is in the hospital and four men are in jail after an alleged armed robbery in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police say at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday officers were in the area of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South when they were approached by a man who said he had just been robbed by a group of men.

The 26-year-old man from St. Cloud told officers he was in a store and had a brief altercation with the suspects inside the store.  After he left the store the men approached him, assaulted him, and robbed him of cash and other items.  The police report does not list the store the incident happened in.

One of the suspects allegedly had a gun.  A handgun was recovered at the scene. It was not fired during the incident.

The victim was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects arrested are 24-year-old Zakariye Osman of St. Cloud, 24-year-old Yasin Osman of St. Cloud, 21-year-old Mohamed Yusuf of St. Cloud, and 20-year-old Abdihakim Dhaqane of St. Cloud.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

READ RELATED ARTICLES

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON