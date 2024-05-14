Man Hospitalized, Four Arrested After Alleged Robbery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is in the hospital and four men are in jail after an alleged armed robbery in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police say at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday officers were in the area of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South when they were approached by a man who said he had just been robbed by a group of men.

The 26-year-old man from St. Cloud told officers he was in a store and had a brief altercation with the suspects inside the store. After he left the store the men approached him, assaulted him, and robbed him of cash and other items. The police report does not list the store the incident happened in.

One of the suspects allegedly had a gun. A handgun was recovered at the scene. It was not fired during the incident.

The victim was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects arrested are 24-year-old Zakariye Osman of St. Cloud, 24-year-old Yasin Osman of St. Cloud, 21-year-old Mohamed Yusuf of St. Cloud, and 20-year-old Abdihakim Dhaqane of St. Cloud.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

