After 2 Inches of Rain, One of the Wettest Aprils on Record

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've had nearly two inches of rain in St. Cloud since Friday.

The National Weather Service says the total rainfall amount is up to 1.84 inches officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. 1.20 inches fell on Sunday.

That brings us up to 4.93 inches of rain so far in April, which is more than 2 1/2 inches above normal.

This is now the 7th wettest April on record.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms moves into the Upper Midwest Tuesday afternoon and evening.

