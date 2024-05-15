Three People Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County

COKATO (WJON News) -- Three people in a pickup were hurt in a three-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 near Cokato.

The pickup and a car were both going west on the highway when the car tried to make a left turn and was rear-ended by the pickup.  The pickup then went into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a semi.

The driver of the pickup 42-year-old Amber Michels of Hamburg was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the pickup 13-year-old Jayden Michels and 10-year-old Kendra Michels of Hamburg were taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

