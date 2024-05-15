Flags Lowered to Half Staff in Minnesota Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset Wednesday in honor of peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
Walz has proclaimed May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and this week as Police Week in the state.
Walz says,
"We thank more than 10,500 law enforcement officers in Minnesota who serve the 408 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service."
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
