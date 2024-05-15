Special Day For 17 Sartell-St. Stephen Athletes

SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a special day on Wednesday for some Sartell-Stephen High School Students. 17 senior athletes signed their college letter of intent in front of teammates, family, and friends.

The athletes came from a wide array of sports including golf, dance, basketball, football, volleyball, and more.

Activities Director Bruce Thompson says they are extremely proud of all their athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level. The signings took place at 8:00 a.m. in the high school performing arts center. See below for the full list of athletes, the school they committed to, and their sport.

Ashley Nelson Concordia Moorhead Cross Country & Track Kelsey Tangen Southwest Minnesota State University Soccer Aubrey Flynn University of Mary Volleyball Shayla Nordlund Fort Hays State University Golf Madeline Francois University of St. Thomas Swimming Megann Jobin University of Wisconsin La Crosse Swimming Kaia Gack Concordia Moorhead Basketball Patrick Immelmann Gustavus Adolphus Football Brenden Boesen Alexandria Technical & Community College Baseball Marissa McGee University of Minnesota Duluth Dance Jackson Hovda St John's University Swimming Isaiah Williams University of Northwestern St. Paul Tennis Jacob Steinmetz U of M Morris Golf Briella Kiley Concordia Moorhead Soccer Emily Berndt College of Saint Benedict Dance Megan Guggisberg Concordia Moorhead Softball Morgan Guggisberg Concordia Moorhead Softball

