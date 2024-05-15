Special Day For 17 Sartell-St. Stephen Athletes

Bruce Thompson, Sartell-St. Stephen High School

SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a special day on Wednesday for some Sartell-Stephen High School Students. 17 senior athletes signed their college letter of intent in front of teammates, family, and friends.

The athletes came from a wide array of sports including golf, dance, basketball, football, volleyball, and more.

Activities Director Bruce Thompson says they are extremely proud of all their athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level. The signings took place at 8:00 a.m. in the high school performing arts center. See below for the full list of athletes, the school they committed to, and their sport.

Ashley NelsonConcordia MoorheadCross Country & Track
Kelsey TangenSouthwest Minnesota State UniversitySoccer
Aubrey FlynnUniversity of MaryVolleyball
Shayla NordlundFort Hays State UniversityGolf
Madeline FrancoisUniversity of St. ThomasSwimming
Megann JobinUniversity of Wisconsin La CrosseSwimming
Kaia GackConcordia MoorheadBasketball
Patrick ImmelmannGustavus AdolphusFootball
Brenden BoesenAlexandria Technical & Community CollegeBaseball
Marissa McGeeUniversity of Minnesota DuluthDance
Jackson HovdaSt John's UniversitySwimming
Isaiah WilliamsUniversity of Northwestern St. PaulTennis
Jacob SteinmetzU of M MorrisGolf
Briella KileyConcordia MoorheadSoccer
Emily BerndtCollege of Saint BenedictDance
Megan GuggisbergConcordia MoorheadSoftball
Morgan GuggisbergConcordia MoorheadSoftball 

