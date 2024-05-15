Special Day For 17 Sartell-St. Stephen Athletes
SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a special day on Wednesday for some Sartell-Stephen High School Students. 17 senior athletes signed their college letter of intent in front of teammates, family, and friends.
The athletes came from a wide array of sports including golf, dance, basketball, football, volleyball, and more.
Activities Director Bruce Thompson says they are extremely proud of all their athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level. The signings took place at 8:00 a.m. in the high school performing arts center. See below for the full list of athletes, the school they committed to, and their sport.
|Ashley Nelson
|Concordia Moorhead
|Cross Country & Track
|Kelsey Tangen
|Southwest Minnesota State University
|Soccer
|Aubrey Flynn
|University of Mary
|Volleyball
|Shayla Nordlund
|Fort Hays State University
|Golf
|Madeline Francois
|University of St. Thomas
|Swimming
|Megann Jobin
|University of Wisconsin La Crosse
|Swimming
|Kaia Gack
|Concordia Moorhead
|Basketball
|Patrick Immelmann
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Football
|Brenden Boesen
|Alexandria Technical & Community College
|Baseball
|Marissa McGee
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Dance
|Jackson Hovda
|St John's University
|Swimming
|Isaiah Williams
|University of Northwestern St. Paul
|Tennis
|Jacob Steinmetz
|U of M Morris
|Golf
|Briella Kiley
|Concordia Moorhead
|Soccer
|Emily Berndt
|College of Saint Benedict
|Dance
|Megan Guggisberg
|Concordia Moorhead
|Softball
|Morgan Guggisberg
|Concordia Moorhead
|Softball
