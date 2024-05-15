Commission Wants More Discussion on Accessory Dwelling Units

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The discussion about allowing accessory dwelling units began Tuesday night. The St. Cloud Planning Commission held a public hearing on the topic to allow for some initial feedback from the public.

Accessory Dwelling Units are a second living space on the same lot, like a converted garage or attached to the existing home.

Three community members spoke during the hearing. Michael Peterson says he enthusiastically supports the idea.

The two reasons that stick out most to me are that it improves density and walkability, walkability is good for the waistline. And the second reason is that it helps us take care of our aging parents.

Doug Boser says he doesn't generally oppose allowing ADUs, but there are a lot of things to consider before the city moves forward like having enough parking spaces in alleys, and what would be allowed on smaller lots in the city's core neighborhoods.

Think about the conflicts that might arise with two or three ADUs on a lot, it might get to be a lot for a neighbor who they look at it as they were there first and now all of a sudden the neighbor decides to build something.

The third person who spoke also supports the idea saying young people and seniors would benefit the most.

The Planning Commission voted to hold a work session to further discuss both the pros and cons.

