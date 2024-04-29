Two Hurt in Meeker County Crash
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 12 near Litchfield.
One vehicle was going east on the highway when it turned left causing the crash.
Thirty-eight-year-old Zachary Ledeboer of Benson was taken to Meeker Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eight-one-year-old Ralph Gilmer of Litchfield was also taken to Meeker Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sixty-six-year-old Randy Sienna of Dassel was not hurt.
