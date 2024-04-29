Gas Prices May Have Hit Their Spring, Summer Peak

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may have hit their peak for the Spring and early Summer.

Gas Buddy says it appears the spring top is in and average gas prices have started to cool off in many areas. They say Americans should be optimistic that this summer will be very similar to last year, in line with their early 2024 expectations.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents, averaging $3.63.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.98 per gallon.

