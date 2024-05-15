Foley Opens Search for New Garbage Contract

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley is in the market for a new garbage service.

At last night’s meeting, the city council approved a Request For Proposal on a garbage service in the city.

The proposal asks for a garbage hauler to serve approximately 762 homes and 152 businesses with weekly garbage removal services.

In addition, the hauler must provide all garbage containers and at least one annual curbside special collection event.

The contract for the current garbage service, Republic Services, expires June 30th.

Proposals must be submitted to Sarah Brunn, the Foley City Administrator, by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th.

To read the Request For Proposals, click here.

