Crime Stoppers; Vehicles Stolen and a Burglary in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a pair of stolen vehicles. The first one was on the 1200 block of 15th Street North. A 2018 silver sport Fusion was taken with Minnesota license NHC 604. The 2nd stolen vehicle was taken from the 1800 block of 15th Avenue Southeast. It is a 2018 white Hyundai Tucson with Minnesota license FYC 345.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 8th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers indicates a window screen was out and an apartment was entered.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a theft from a vehicle 900 block of 11th Avenue South. A license plate was taken. That number is 394 AB0.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.