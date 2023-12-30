One Person Hurt In Crash Near Kimball

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a car crash near Kimball Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 a.m. a pickup driven by 26-year-old Seahara Nystrom of St. Cloud was going North on Highway 15 when it went off the road into the ditch and rolled.

Nystrom was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

