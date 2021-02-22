Teen Killed in Stearns County Crash Involving a Semi-Truck

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- A Pipestone girl is dead after a crash in central Minnesota Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 146 in Maine Prairie Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck was heading north on Highway 15 when the 17-year-old, who was westbound on County Road 146, failed to stop and collided with the semi.

The patrol says the teen was killed in the crash. Her name will be released once family members can be notified.

The driver of the big rig, 43-year-old Jeremiah Andreoff of Cosmos, suffered non-life threatening injuries.