One Person Has Died In Car Crash Near Kimball

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died in a three-vehicle crash near Kimball on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:00 p.m. a Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old male was going East on Powder Ridge Road, and an SUV driven by 41-year-old Kari Fischer of Kimball was going south on Highway 15 when they crashed. A third car, driven by 80-year-old Elton Hatcher of Watkins was going North on Highway 15 when it hit the Honda Accord.

Hatcher was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Accord, 16-year-old Hannah Ehlers of St. Michael, and Fischer were both treated for injuries at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the Accord was not injured.

