Teen Driver Hurt in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a crash on Highway 15 in St. Cloud Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on southbound Highway 15 near 2nd Street North.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was pulled over on the right shoulder assisting with another crash when the teen driver lost control on the icy road and struck the big rig.

Get our free mobile app

The teenager, whose name and hometown have not been released, went to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi and his 30-year-old passenger, both from Ohio, were not hurt in the crash.