ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a wide variety of entertainment lined up for the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

This Saturday, former America's Got Talent contestant and Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator will be on stage with his "Pure Imagination" show. Only a handful of tickets in the balcony remain for that show.

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They'll present REINA: A New Musical on Saturday, September 26th at 3:00 p.m. The free show celebrates Latin American history, culture, and music.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says one of her favorite events is St. Cloud State University's "Journey Across the World" featuring the school's international students.

They do some sort of performance that celebrates their home culture. So we have some that sing, some that dance; there might be some poetry readings. The energy in the theater is beyond what most of our shows are. A lot of students come over for this. It's a fun night.

That event is scheduled for Monday, October 5th.

On Tuesday, October 6th, The Lord Chamberlain's Men: Othello will be in town. They are one of the oldest Shakespeare performing companies from the United Kingdom.

The way that this company performs is very much in the time of Shakespeare. It's performed with an all-male cast. They have Elizabethan costumes. The artistic director will be giving a pre-show talk.

Discounted tickets to Othello are available through The Value Connection.

October Performance Highlights

Oct. 2–3 – The Fabulous Armadillos: Floydian Slip

The Fabulous Armadillos return to the Paramount stage with Floydian Slip, celebrating the unforgettable music of Pink Floyd.

Oct. 5 – St. Cloud State University: Journey Across the World

Experience an evening celebrating music, culture, and community.

Oct. 6 – The Lord Chamberlain’s Men: Othello

Shakespeare’s powerful tragedy comes to life in a dynamic production by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

Oct. 8 – TEDxStCloud

An evening of inspiring ideas, engaging speakers, and thought-provoking conversations returns to the Paramount stage.

Oct. 16 – Nov. 1 – GREAT Theatre presents Les Misérables

Set amid the turmoil of 19th-century France, Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean’s

moving quest for redemption as powerful music and sweeping revolutionary drama

celebrate mercy, sacrifice, and the resilience of the human spirit