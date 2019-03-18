Shopko Announces It’s Closing All Store Locations

ST. CLOUD -- Shopko is now closing all of its stores nationwide including both of its St. Cloud locations.

In a news release, the company's CEO Russ Steinhorst says it will begin the liquidation process this week.

"Despite the Company's best efforts, it was unable to find a buyer for its go-forward business as a going concern. As a result, Shopko will commence an orderly wind-down of its retail operations beginning this week. Further, the Company is evaluating strategic options for its optical business. The Company will not move forward with the auction that it previously contemplated, and Gordon Brothers will oversee a liquidation process that is expected to conclude 10-12 weeks from now. "

Steinhorst says they thank employees and customers for their support during this time.

"This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts. We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko."

The retailer announced in February the St. Cloud East Shopko would be closing in May, Shopko West wasn't originally on the closing list. Now all locations will be closing.