Minnesota Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Has Her Own Wine Brand

If you need something to sip while you watch the new season of The Bachelorette on ABC, try a glass of wine by someone who once starred on the show. Becca Kurfin, The Bachelorette herself from season 14, and now of Bachelor in Paradise fame, has her own line of wine called Bourdon.

Becca is a native of the Prior Lake area in Minnesota, but her wine is made and bottled by a vineyard in Lodi, California. Which makes sense, Becca moved out to Cali after her season of the hit reality competition.

Bourdon is a sparkling wine, and the name means bumblebee in French:

Because bumblebees represent community, celebration, brightness and power, this bubbly is meant for all of life’s moments, big, small, and the in between, that deserve to be celebrated and savored.

Die-hard fans of the show might also remember that Becca has a bumblebee tattoo on her wrist. Not going out to Lodi, CA anytime soon? Bourdon offers a "wine hive" membership where you can get the sparkling wine sent straight to your doorstep.

Becca just recently found love again on Bachelor in Paradise with Thomas Jacobs from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. Luckily Thomas lives out in San Diego so Becca's love life and thriving business can stay stationed in California.

Check out more on Bourdon wine here, and brace yourself for a new Minnesota Bachelorette. Michelle Young's season of the show debuts on October 19th.

