Minnesota Company Creates Shirt Inspired by Wordle

The word guessing game that took the internet by storm can now be found in your closet.

The merchandise brand Minnesota Awesome has created a shirt design that mimics the Wordle layout, guessing state-related words like "uffda", "lefse", and ultimately winning with "lakes". The shirt comes in nine different colors, which are more than enough options to get you through a week of daily puzzles.

Minnesota Awesome is a company based out of Bloomington, and prides itself on having original designs and quality products:

We love to share our pride with others who live here, who have moved here, who have returned here, or who have visited here. Minnesota is the best state in the country, period. Everything from the people, the outdoors, the lakes, the perfect summers, the conversation-starting winters, the fairs and festivals, the big cities, the small towns and everything in between- we've even made a shirt that encompasses (pretty much) everything Minnesota.

The company not only makes shirts, but also offers things like stickers, wall art, coasters, greeting cards, and even autographed memorabilia. Check out Minnesota Awesome online here.

