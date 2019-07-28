Boys and Girls Club to Hold Annual Summer Benefit

ST. CLOUD -- Get ready for a fun night out while supporting a local non-profit in downtown St. Cloud.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is holding their annual Summer Benefit Thursday.

Aimee Minnerath is the Marketing Director for the clubs. She says there is no agenda, the event is all about having a good time.

It's a super casual atmosphere. Come in your clothes you wore to work, or some people dress for the theme of the event and it's pretty easy this year with the country western theme.

The night includes a silent auction, live music, beer and wine sampling and a strolling buffet featuring Texas style cuisine.

Minnerath says each year the event draws about 800 people and all proceeds to back to their programs.

This event raised about $125,000 to support our programs and it takes about $1.7-million every year to run the three clubs.

Tickets are available either online or at the door and cost $100 per person or $150 per couple.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center. This year's theme is Uptown Hoedown.