TikTok Video Of &#8216;Incident&#8217; At The Crossroads Mall Hits 1 Million Views

TikTok Video Of ‘Incident’ At The Crossroads Mall Hits 1 Million Views

Image Credit TikTok User TheyHatesTR

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a video must be worth millions of words. A TikTok video uploaded recently shows an incident at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and it isn't a great look for anyone.

The following video does have language that is not safe for work/adult language. (NSFW).

 

@theyhatestr This gotta stop #fyp #malekaren #stopracism #minnesota ♬ original sound - Kvngjay2x


In the video, you see a middle-aged man approach two younger people and tell them they need to leave the mall. An argument then begins between the two men, and the video ends after the middle-aged man slaps a cell phone out of a young woman's hands, resulting in it crashing to the ground.

This video has just passed 1 million plays on TikTok, and in subsequent videos from the user who uploaded it, @theyhatestr, law enforcement was notified of the incident.

While it's not clear what was going on before the phone started recording, what is clear from the video uploaded to TikTok is that someone lost their temper, and did something that they either have already regretted doing or will regret as this video continues to rack up the views.

In the end, however, no matter what you think about what happened during this now-viral video, I think we can all agree on one thing...

Get our free mobile app

This isn't a great look for our community. We've got to do better.

 

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures

 

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

 

Filed Under: crossroads mall, Malls in St. Cloud, St. Cloud
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON