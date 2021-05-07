ST. CLOUD -- A carnival has set up shop in the Crossroads Mall parking lot by Macy's and Target.

The carnival has come early this year! Beginning on May 6th, join Gopher State Expositions and their fun rides, skillful games, and tasty food and treats. Come to the carnival, located off of 3rd street, near Target and Macy's!

Gopher State Expositions of St. Cloud is the amusement park company putting this attraction on in conjunction with Crossroads Mall. The carnival has everything we missed out on last year, with fair food favorites, rides for all ages, games to play, prizes to win, and an overall atmosphere of fun. This carnival will be set up through May 16th and open Wednesday - Friday 4 pm - 10 pm, Saturday 11 am - 10 pm, and Sunday 11 am - 8 pm.

For more information on the carnival at Crossroads Mall, visit the mall website, and follow Gopher State Expositions on Facebook.

