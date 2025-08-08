Minnesota has more than 11,000 lakes and many lakes have closely attached towns next to them. Duluth is a prominent town on Lake Superior with a population of 87,986. To learn more about what Duluth has to offer I was joined by Lucie Amundsen, Community Manager for the Duluth Entertainment Center (DEC).

Water Options

Amundsen says Duluth is greatly influenced by it's lake. She says Duluth boosts an 8-mile sandy beach on Lake Superior which draws visitors to the community in the spring, summer and fall. Amundsen says the St. Louis River is another water attraction and important waterway in the area which is used for fishing and kayaking.

Shopping and Dining

Great shopping and dining options in Duluth include Canal and Lincoln Parks. Amundsen says Grandma's is a great dining option for people of all ages, and Northern Water Smokehouse has what Amundsen says has amazing smoked fish right on the property. She says unique locations for shopping include Duluth Folk School where you can learn to blow glass or buy glass products. She says another great location for visitors is Lincoln Park with numerous restaurant options which include OMC Barbeque (Oink Moo Cluck) and breweries like Bent Paddle.

Glensheen Mansion

Glensheen Mansion is a tourist attraction sitting on 11 acres on the Lake Superior waterfront. Amundsen says it's an English style mansion and offers self guided tours. The mansion includes unique era furniture and the story of the double homicide that took place there in the 1970s.

Unique Opportunities

The Great Lakes Aquarium are celebrating their 25th year of operation. The lift bridge near Canal Park is a unique opportunity to see the bridge lift to allow for freight moving through the area. Duluth also offers a pair of excursion trains for visitors to take advantage of.

Events

Events that bring people to Duluth include the Bayfront Festival which includes concerns that can house up to 9,000 people. All Pints North is an event where breweries from all over the state set up in Bayfront Park and offer beer tasting all afternoon. Winter events include downhill and cross country skiing, ice fishing and Bentleyville. Bentleyville is an elaborate holiday light display.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Lucia Amundsen, click below.