Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall

When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota.

I found it myself on Facebook as I was scrolling through my feed. A friend had "liked" the business' page and I was intrigued by the elaborate hay bale castle in the photo that was shared. I just had to know more.

100 Acre Wood NaturVentures was created as a place for kids and families to enjoy the outdoors together. The business itself (and the hay bale castle) was a dream that has been in the making for 10 years now, and it is finally coming true this season.

When you visit 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures this fall, now only can kids enjoy the hay bale castle and it's climbing areas. but there is also an area where you can pet and feed farm animals, a corn pit, a slack line and small zip line, naturescape to tinker and build, hay rides, and a mud kitchen. Safe to say, you won't be hearing the kids say "I'm bored." Instead, you'll be hearing "when can we go back?!"

This new pumpkin patch and fall attraction will be opening for business Saturday September 24th, and will be open the following weekends (Fridays-Sundays 10 am-6 pm) through October 30th. Admission is $7 per person, but kids 2 and under get in for free.

Check them out on Facebook for more information and any updates as fall goes on.

