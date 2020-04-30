Tech Principal Taking on New Position in District 742

ST. CLOUD -- The principal of Tech High School will be transitioning into a new position.

The St. Cloud Area School District announced on Thursday that Charlie Eisenreich will be taking on a Principal on Special Assignment role to lead upcoming changes to middle-level activities programming.

Superintendent Willie Jett says with Eisenreich planning to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, the district decided to start the transition early.

Eisenreich has served as the principal at Tech High School since 2015. Before that he led Apollo High School as their principal for eight years and he also has a background in teaching and coaching.